Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,771 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of First Community Bankshares worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

FCBC opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Equities analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

