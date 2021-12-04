Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 9,502 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TransMedics Group worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 394.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 2,836.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 85,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.71. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $589,873. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

