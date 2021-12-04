Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) PT Lowered to $16.75

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.50 to $16.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

GBDC stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,273,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 670,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 565,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,828,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

