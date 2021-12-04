Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047,533 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gores Holdings VIII by 1.0% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 340,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Gores Holdings VIII by 61.5% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GIIXU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIIXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.