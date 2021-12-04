Governor DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002558 BTC on exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $77,076.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00060317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.24 or 0.08266903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00083150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,622.90 or 0.98369277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,905,088 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

