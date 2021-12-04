GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 702 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for approximately 0.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.85.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.62. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $131.51 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.