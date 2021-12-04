GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 6,719 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

BATS USMV opened at $76.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

