GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,014.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $988.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $782.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 328.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

