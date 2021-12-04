GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $748,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.99 and its 200-day moving average is $153.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

