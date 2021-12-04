GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $227.96 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $133.60 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

