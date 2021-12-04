GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 644 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2,853.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $170.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

