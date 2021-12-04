Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Sells $275,660.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shuo Zhang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $316,300.00.

GDYN stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 130.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.