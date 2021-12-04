Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Update

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,300 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 628,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE:GFF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 325,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57. Griffon has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Griffon by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 217,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Griffon by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Griffon by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

