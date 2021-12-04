Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $225.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $179.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.75.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $195.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $150.97 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $4.1171 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

