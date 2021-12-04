Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.