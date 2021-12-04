Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $5.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,636. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guidewire Software stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

