Guidewire Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,825 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 958% compared to the typical volume of 267 put options.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.94. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $580,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $242,592.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

