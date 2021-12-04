Gulden (NLG) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $51,931.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.00320174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 556,439,098 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

