Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 31.42 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

