Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 31.42 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.