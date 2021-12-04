Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Short Interest Down 29.8% in November

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 552,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

