Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.980-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

