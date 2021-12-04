Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $107.91 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $107.91 or 0.00223438 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $70.34 million and $16.99 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001136 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 673,740 coins and its circulating supply is 651,813 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

