Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 50.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Hasbro stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hasbro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Hasbro worth $57,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

