HC Wainwright Cuts TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $75.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,841,000 after buying an additional 507,028 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,115,000 after buying an additional 352,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

