Head to Head Analysis: Boqii (BQ) & Its Peers

Boqii (NYSE: BQ) is one of 25 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Boqii to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Boqii alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boqii and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50 Boqii Competitors 142 706 1065 53 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.81%. Given Boqii’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boqii has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -20.63% N/A -44.86% Boqii Competitors -16.79% 14.55% 1.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Boqii has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii’s rivals have a beta of 2.18, indicating that their average stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boqii and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $154.31 million -$29.68 million -134.00 Boqii Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -7.36

Boqii’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Boqii. Boqii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Boqii rivals beat Boqii on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.