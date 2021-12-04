Head to Head Comparison: Mexus Gold US (MXSG) versus The Competition

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS: MXSG) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mexus Gold US to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mexus Gold US alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mexus Gold US and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexus Gold US Competitors 798 3521 3798 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 69.04%. Given Mexus Gold US’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mexus Gold US has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -333.26% Mexus Gold US Competitors -55.95% -6.08% 0.47%

Risk and Volatility

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US’s rivals have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A -$3.33 million -0.65 Mexus Gold US Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.57

Mexus Gold US’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US. Mexus Gold US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mexus Gold US rivals beat Mexus Gold US on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.