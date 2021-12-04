Head-To-Head Survey: CCUR (CCUR) and Its Rivals

CCUR (OTCMKTS: CCUR) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CCUR to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCUR and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million $12.23 million 0.00 CCUR Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 11.47

CCUR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CCUR and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR Competitors 364 1335 1613 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 37.15%. Given CCUR’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CCUR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR’s peers have a beta of -0.52, indicating that their average share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A CCUR Competitors 42.25% -36.34% 3.60%

Summary

CCUR peers beat CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

