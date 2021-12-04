HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HHR. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.20.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $68.18. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,671,000 after buying an additional 300,755 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after purchasing an additional 994,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 710,771 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,666,000 after purchasing an additional 199,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

