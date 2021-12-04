Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HCAT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.49.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $36.24 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CFO Bryan Truman Hunt sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $47,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $119,462.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,052 shares of company stock worth $4,840,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,855,000 after acquiring an additional 156,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,846,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,427,000 after acquiring an additional 63,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

