Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.80.

HR opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 165.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

