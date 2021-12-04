HealthEquity (HQY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HQY opened at $54.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5,430.00, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.29. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

