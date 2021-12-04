HelloGold (HGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $233,532.39

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. HelloGold has a market cap of $233,532.39 and $261.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00041015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00234396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.