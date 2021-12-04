Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $50.07. 1,383,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

