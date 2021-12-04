Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of HI opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

