Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $1,441,172,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $82,780,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,445,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,592,000 after buying an additional 1,271,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,003,000 after buying an additional 578,470 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $23,077,000.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

