Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives GBX 1,067.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,004 ($13.12).

HSX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,009 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

LON:HSX traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 829.40 ($10.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,834. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,051 ($13.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 838.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 855.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.49.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

