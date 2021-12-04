Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 0.8% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 280.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $37.92 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

