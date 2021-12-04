Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 266 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.6% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $252.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.38 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.56.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

