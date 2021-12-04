Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 790 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $139.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.73. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

