Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $470,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $30.09 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96.

