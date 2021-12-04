Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.930-$2.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.73 billion-$132.73 billion.

Shares of HMC opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honda Motor stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

