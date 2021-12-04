Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to post $14.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $10.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $55.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.58 million to $57.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.43 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $61.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRZN opened at $16.28 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $332.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

