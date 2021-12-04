Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.45 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

