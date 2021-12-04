Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the October 31st total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HOTH traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.75. 190,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,735. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,165 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

