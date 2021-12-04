Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Shares Up 6.7%

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.41 and last traded at $89.41. 2,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 242,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

