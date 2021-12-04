Hubert L. Jr. Harris Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Hubert L. Jr. Harris acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $22,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AAN stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $718.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 141.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after acquiring an additional 566,439 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 503.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 389,638 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $9,470,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 172.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 245,888 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 197,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

