Hubert L. Jr. Harris Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Hubert L. Jr. Harris acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $22,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AAN stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $718.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 141.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after acquiring an additional 566,439 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 503.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 389,638 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $9,470,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 172.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 245,888 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 197,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.