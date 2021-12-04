Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,939 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

