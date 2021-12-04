HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Head-To-Head Review

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HUYA and KnowBe4, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 3 0 5 0 2.25 KnowBe4 0 3 11 0 2.79

HUYA presently has a consensus price target of $16.93, indicating a potential upside of 163.22%. KnowBe4 has a consensus price target of $28.08, indicating a potential upside of 28.26%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than KnowBe4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of KnowBe4 shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and KnowBe4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 9.98% 11.24% 8.89% KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUYA and KnowBe4’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.67 billion 0.91 $135.50 million $0.74 8.69 KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than KnowBe4.

Summary

HUYA beats KnowBe4 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business. It also offers phishing test tools that help organizations assess their vulnerability to various formats of phishing attacks and benchmark their security awareness levels against their peers, as well as Phish Alert email add-in button, which allows users to forward email threats to the security team for analysis in one click; security awareness training tools that help IT teams create and deploy security awareness programs; password tools to evaluate password-related risks within organizations; email security tools to assess email-related security threats, including spear phishing, domain spoof, or mail server malfunctions; and malware tools to test an organization's network against ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. The company serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

