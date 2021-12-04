HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a sell rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.54.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. HUYA has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HUYA by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 71,618 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.