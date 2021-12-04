Hyprr (Howdoo) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.72 Million (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market cap of $18.72 million and approximately $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00042560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00239075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Profile

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. The official website for Hyprr (Howdoo) is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Hyprr (Howdoo)

